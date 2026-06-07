Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Pirates On June 7

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .238 BA, .326 OBP and .363 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (2-6) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

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