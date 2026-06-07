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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Pirates On June 7

Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, on Sunday, June 7 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .238 BA, .326 OBP and .363 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (2-6) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 13th start of the season. He has a 5.05 ERA in 57 2/3 innings pitched, with 55 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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