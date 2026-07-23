Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face Padres On July 23

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .226 BA, .315 OBP and .357 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .672 and he has scored 34 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 28 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Griffin Canning (1-8) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.67 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.