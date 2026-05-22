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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face Nationals On May 22

Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will square off against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, on Friday, May 22 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .305 OBP and .365 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 22 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Richard Lovelady (2-2) pitches for the Nationals to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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