Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face Nationals On May 22

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .305 OBP and .365 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 22 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his last game, he reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3 for 3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Richard Lovelady (2-2) pitches for the Nationals to make his third start this season.

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