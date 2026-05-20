Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Marlins On May 20

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .223 BA, .299 OBP and .331 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 20 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

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