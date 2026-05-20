FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Marlins On May 20

Mike Yastrzemski and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Wednesday, May 20 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .223 BA, .299 OBP and .331 SLG with a 25.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .629 and he has scored 20 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Janson Junk (2-4 with a 4.14 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News