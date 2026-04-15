Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Take On Marlins On April 15

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .196 BA, .297 OBP and .268 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored seven runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Yastrzemski has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.

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