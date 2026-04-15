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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Take On Marlins On April 15

Mike Yastrzemski and his Atlanta Braves will take on the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .196 BA, .297 OBP and .268 SLG with a 26.6% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored seven runs. In 64 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Yastrzemski has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Chris Paddack (0-2) takes the mound for the Marlins to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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