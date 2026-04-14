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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Marlins On April 14

Mike Yastrzemski and the Atlanta Braves will face the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .192 BA, .300 OBP and .269 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .569 and he has scored six runs. In 60 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in four runs. Yastrzemski has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Max Meyer (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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