Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Take On Marlins On April 13

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .180 BA, .293 OBP and .260 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eury Perez (1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

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