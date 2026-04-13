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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Take On Marlins On April 13

Mike Yastrzemski and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, on Monday, April 13 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .180 BA, .293 OBP and .260 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .553 and he has scored six runs. In 58 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Eury Perez (1-1 with a 5.06 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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