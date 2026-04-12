Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Guardians On April 12

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .174 BA, .283 OBP and .261 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored five runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.