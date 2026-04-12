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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Guardians On April 12

Mike Yastrzemski and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .174 BA, .283 OBP and .261 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored five runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (0-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.29 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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