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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Mike Yastrzemski and his Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .232 BA, .315 OBP and .397 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 40 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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