Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 16

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .232 BA, .315 OBP and .397 SLG with a 24% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 40 runs. In 308 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 2.92 ERA and 83 strikeouts through 86 1/3 innings pitched.

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