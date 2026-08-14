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Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Mike Yastrzemski and his Atlanta Braves will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .318 OBP and .401 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 40 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Mets.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (6-1) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

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