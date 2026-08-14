Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Face Diamondbacks On Aug. 14

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .234 BA, .318 OBP and .401 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .720 and he has scored 40 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Mets.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (6-1) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 3.36 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.