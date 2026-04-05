FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mike Yastrzemski
Atlanta Braves

Mike Yastrzemski

Atlanta Braves • #18 RF

Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 5

Mike Yastrzemski and his Atlanta Braves will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Sunday, April 5 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Yastrzemski has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .240 BA, .345 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored three runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Yastrzemski

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Atlanta BravesRecent Atlanta Braves Player News

View All Atlanta Braves Player News