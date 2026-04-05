Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Square Off Against Diamondbacks On April 5

Yastrzemski is hitting for a .240 BA, .345 OBP and .400 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .745 and he has scored three runs. In 29 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in three runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (0-0) out for his second start of the season.

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