Mike Yastrzemski And Braves Play Athletics On April 1

Yastrzemski had a .233 BA, .333 OBP and .403 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate last season. His OPS was .735 and he scored 68 runs. In 558 plate appearances, he hit 17 home runs and drove in 46 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (0-0) to make his second start of the season.

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