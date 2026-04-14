Mike Trout And Angels Face Yankees On April 14

Trout is hitting for a .224 BA, .400 OBP and .483 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .883 and he has scored 16 runs. In 75 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 12 runs (20th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He smacked two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

The Yankees are sending Ryan Weathers (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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