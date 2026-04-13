Mike Trout And Angels Take On Yankees On April 13

Trout is hitting for a .208 BA, .400 OBP and .377 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 21.4% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 13 runs. In 70 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Reds.

The Yankees will send Will Warren (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.07 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.