Mike Trout And Angels Play White Sox On May 6

Trout is hitting for a .262 BA, .436 OBP and .563 SLG with a 23.6% strikeout rate and a 21.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.000, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 32 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2 for 2 with a home run and an RBI) in his last appearance against the White Sox.

Noah Schultz (2-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.53 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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