Mike Trout And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On May 5

Trout is hitting for a .250 BA, .422 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .955, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (0-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

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