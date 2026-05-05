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Mike Trout
Los Angeles Angels

Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels • #27 CF

Mike Trout And Angels Square Off Against White Sox On May 5

Mike Trout and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium, on Tuesday, May 5 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Trout has +290 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Trout is hitting for a .250 BA, .422 OBP and .532 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is .955, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 161 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Erick Fedde (0-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 3.24 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 33 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Trout

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