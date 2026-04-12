Mike Trout And Angels Square Off Against Reds On April 12

Trout is hitting for a .184 BA, .385 OBP and .347 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 21.5% walk rate. His OPS is .732 and he has scored 10 runs. In 65 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.18 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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