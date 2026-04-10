Mike Trout And Angels Square Off Against Reds On April 10

Trout is hitting for a .190 BA, .382 OBP and .357 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 20% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored nine runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Braves.

The Reds will look to Chase Burns (1-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.