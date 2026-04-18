Mike Trout And Angels Play Padres On April 18

Trout is hitting for a .236 BA, .415 OBP and .569 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 21.3% walk rate. His OPS is .984, which ranks 11th in MLB, and he has scored 22 runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 16 runs (14th in MLB). Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Padres.

German Marquez (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.54 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 10 strikeouts.

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