Mike Trout And Angels Play Mets On May 3

Trout is hitting for a .256 BA, .431 OBP and .556 SLG with a 22.9% strikeout rate and a 21.6% walk rate. His OPS is .987, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (7th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Clay Holmes (3-2 with a 1.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season.

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