Mike Trout And Angels Take On Mets On May 2

Trout is hitting for a .248 BA, .426 OBP and .558 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and a 21.6% walk rate. His OPS is .983, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 30 runs. In 148 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Nolan McLean gets the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.55 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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