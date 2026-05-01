Mike Trout And Angels Face Mets On May 1

Trout is hitting for a .248 BA, .431 OBP and .569 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 22.2% walk rate. His OPS is .999, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 29 runs. In 144 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. Trout has recorded five steals on five attempts. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

The Mets will look to Christian Scott (0-0) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.