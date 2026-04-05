Mike Trout And Angels Face Mariners On April 5

Trout is hitting for a .207 BA, .439 OBP and .414 SLG with a 24.4% strikeout rate and a 26.8% walk rate. His OPS is .853 and he has scored seven runs. In 41 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (0-0) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.

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