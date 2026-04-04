Mike Trout And Angels Square Off Against Mariners On April 4

Trout is hitting for a .240 BA, .486 OBP and .480 SLG with a 24.3% strikeout rate and a 29.7% walk rate. His OPS is .966 and he has scored seven runs. In 37 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Mariners.

The Mariners are sending Emerson Hancock (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.