Mike Trout And Angels Face Cubs On March 31

Trout had a .232 BA, .359 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 73 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.

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