Mike Trout And Angels Face Cubs On March 31
Mike Trout and his Los Angeles Angels will face the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, March 31 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Trout has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Trout had a .232 BA, .359 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 73 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
Jameson Taillon makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.