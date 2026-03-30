Mike Trout And Angels Take On Cubs On March 30

Trout had a .232 BA, .359 OBP and .439 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 15.6% walk rate last season. His OPS was .797 and he scored 73 runs. In 556 plate appearances, he hit 26 home runs and drove in 64 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Edward Cabrera gets the call to start for the Cubs, his first of the season.

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