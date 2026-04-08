Mike Trout And Angels Take On Braves On April 8

Trout is hitting for a .211 BA, .412 OBP and .395 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 21.6% walk rate. His OPS is .807 and he has scored nine runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Braves.

Grant Holmes (0-1) takes the mound for the Braves to make his third start this season.

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