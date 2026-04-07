Mike Trout And Angels Face Braves On April 7

Trout is hitting for a .212 BA, .435 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.1% strikeout rate and a 23.9% walk rate. His OPS is .859 and he has scored eight runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Trout has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mariners.

The Braves are sending Reynaldo Lopez (1-0) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.