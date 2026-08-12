Mike Toglia And Reds Square Off Against White Sox On Aug. 12

Toglia had a .190 BA, .258 OBP and .353 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .611 and he scored 22 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 2 against the White Sox.

Luis Castillo (3-9) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.30 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 91 strikeouts.

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