FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAF

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mike Toglia
Colorado Rockies

Mike Toglia

Colorado Rockies • #48 1B

Mike Toglia And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 14

Mike Toglia and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Toglia has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Toglia had a .190 BA, .258 OBP and .353 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .611 and he scored 22 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sandy Alcantara (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Toglia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News