Mike Toglia And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 14

Toglia had a .190 BA, .258 OBP and .353 SLG with a 39.2% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .611 and he scored 22 runs. In 337 plate appearances, he hit 11 home runs and drove in 32 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

Sandy Alcantara (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Marlins in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 163 2/3 innings pitched, with 128 strikeouts.

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