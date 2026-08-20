Mike Toglia And Reds Play Cardinals On Aug. 20

Toglia is hitting for a .136 BA, .208 OBP and .227 SLG with a 41.7% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .436 and he has scored two runs. In 24 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in one runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 3.48 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched.

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