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Mike Paredes
Minnesota Twins

Mike Paredes

Minnesota Twins • #53 SP

Mike Paredes And Twins Square Off Against Yankees On July 3

Mike Paredes will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Paredes has +104 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Paredes is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Saturday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Colorado Rockies, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 3.1 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Paredes

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