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Mike Burrows
Houston Astros

Mike Burrows

Houston Astros • #50 SP

Mike Burrows And Astros Face Pirates On June 2

Mike Burrows will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, June 2 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Burrows has +116 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Burrows is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mike Burrows

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