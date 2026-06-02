Mike Burrows And Astros Face Pirates On June 2

Burrows is 3-6 with a 5.40 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed seven innings against the Texas Rangers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Pirates are averaging 5 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.6 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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