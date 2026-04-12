Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On April 12
Miguel Vargas and his Chicago White Sox will face the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, April 12 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Vargas has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Vargas is hitting for a .196 BA, .333 OBP and .370 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored eight runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Royals.
The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.