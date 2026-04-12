Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Royals On April 12

Vargas is hitting for a .196 BA, .333 OBP and .370 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .703 and he has scored eight runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Royals.

The Royals are sending Noah Cameron (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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