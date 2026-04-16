Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Rays On April 16
Miguel Vargas and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field, on Thursday, April 16 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Vargas has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Vargas is hitting for a .155 BA, .296 OBP and .293 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 14.1% walk rate. His OPS is .589 and he has scored nine runs. In 71 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Vargas has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Rays.
Steven Matz (3-0) takes the mound for the Rays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 3.94 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.