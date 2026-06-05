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Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox

Miguel Vargas

Chicago White Sox • #20 LF

Miguel Vargas And White Sox Play Phillies On June 5

Miguel Vargas and his Chicago White Sox will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Friday, June 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Vargas has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Vargas is hitting for a .242 BA, .368 OBP and .502 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 46 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (14th in MLB). Vargas has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miguel Vargas

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