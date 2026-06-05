Miguel Vargas And White Sox Play Phillies On June 5

Vargas is hitting for a .242 BA, .368 OBP and .502 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 15% walk rate. His OPS is .871 and he has scored 46 runs. In 267 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 41 runs (14th in MLB). Vargas has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Jesus Luzardo makes the start for the Phillies, his 13th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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