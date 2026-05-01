Miguel Vargas And White Sox Take On Padres On May 1

Vargas is hitting for a .215 BA, .366 OBP and .439 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 17.9% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 22 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 15 runs. Vargas has recorded five steals on five attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

German Marquez (3-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.38 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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