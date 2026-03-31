Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On March 31

Vargas had a .234 BA, .316 OBP and .401 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .717 and he scored 80 runs. In 569 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 60 runs. He racked up six RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Marlins.

Janson Junk gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.

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