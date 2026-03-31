Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Marlins On March 31
Miguel Vargas and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Vargas has +600 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Vargas had a .234 BA, .316 OBP and .401 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .717 and he scored 80 runs. In 569 plate appearances, he hit 16 home runs and drove in 60 runs. He racked up six RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Marlins.
Janson Junk gets the call to start for the Marlins, his first this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.