Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Cubs On May 17

Vargas is hitting for a .247 BA, .373 OBP and .506 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 15.5% walk rate. His OPS is .879 and he has scored 33 runs. In 193 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 27 runs. Vargas has recorded six steals on six attempts. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.

The Cubs will send Colin Rea (4-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.68 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 42 1/3 innings pitched.

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