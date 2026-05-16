Miguel Vargas And White Sox Face Cubs On May 16

Vargas is hitting for a .247 BA, .376 OBP and .494 SLG with a 16.4% strikeout rate and a 15.9% walk rate. His OPS is .869 and he has scored 32 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 24 runs. Vargas has recorded six steals on six attempts. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

The Cubs are sending Jameson Taillon (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.94 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

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