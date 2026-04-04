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Miguel Vargas
Chicago White Sox

Miguel Vargas

Chicago White Sox • #20 LF

Miguel Vargas And White Sox Square Off Against Blue Jays On April 4

Miguel Vargas and the Chicago White Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rate Field, on Saturday, April 4 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Vargas has +560 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Vargas is hitting for a .217 BA, .321 OBP and .391 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored six runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in six runs. Vargas has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

Mason Fluharty will start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Miguel Vargas

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