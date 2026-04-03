Mickey Moniak And Rockies Square Off Against Phillies On April 3

Moniak had a .270 BA, .306 OBP and .518 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 62 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 68 runs. Moniak recorded nine steals on 11 attempts.

Aaron Nola (0-0) takes the mound for the Phillies to make his second start of the season.

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