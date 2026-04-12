Mickey Moniak And Rockies Square Off Against Padres On April 12

Moniak is hitting for a .300 BA, .313 OBP and .800 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 3.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.113 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his previous appearance (going 3-for-4) against the Padres.

Nick Pivetta (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.54 ERA in 13 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.

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