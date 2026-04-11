Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Padres On April 11
Mickey Moniak and the Colorado Rockies will face the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Moniak has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Moniak is hitting for a .231 BA, .250 OBP and .577 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 3.6% walk rate. His OPS is .827 and he has scored four runs. In 28 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in five runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Padres.
The Padres will look to German Marquez (1-1) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.