Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Padres On April 10

Moniak is hitting for a .250 BA, .269 OBP and .625 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored four runs. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in five runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres to make his third start of the season.

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