Mickey Moniak And Rockies Take On Braves On May 3

Moniak is hitting for a .319 BA, .363 OBP and .670 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033 and he has scored 17 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Braves.

Spencer Strider will start for the Braves, his first of the season.

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