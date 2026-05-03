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Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies

Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies • #22 CF

Mickey Moniak And Rockies Take On Braves On May 3

Mickey Moniak and his Colorado Rockies will face the Atlanta Braves at Coors Field, on Sunday, May 3 at 3:10 p.m. ET. Moniak has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Moniak is hitting for a .319 BA, .363 OBP and .670 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.033 and he has scored 17 runs. In 102 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 18 runs. He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Braves.

Spencer Strider will start for the Braves, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mickey Moniak

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