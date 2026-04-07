Mickey Moniak And Rockies Square Off Against Astros On April 7

Moniak had a .270 BA, .306 OBP and .518 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 62 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 68 runs. Moniak recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 5 against the Astros.

Mike Burrows (1-1) gets the start for the Astros, his third of the season.

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