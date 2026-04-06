Mickey Moniak And Rockies Play Astros On April 6

Moniak had a .270 BA, .306 OBP and .518 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .824 and he scored 62 runs. In 461 plate appearances, he hit 24 home runs and drove in 68 runs. Moniak recorded nine steals on 11 attempts. In his most recent game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.

Cody Bolton starts for the first time this season for the Astros.

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