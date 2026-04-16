FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies

Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies • #22 CF

Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Astros On April 16

Mickey Moniak and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Thursday, April 16 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Moniak has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Moniak is hitting for a .250 BA, .262 OBP and .650 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Ryan Weiss will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mickey Moniak

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News