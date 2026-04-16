Mickey Moniak And Rockies Face Astros On April 16

Moniak is hitting for a .250 BA, .262 OBP and .650 SLG with a 26.2% strikeout rate and a 2.4% walk rate. His OPS is .912 and he has scored six runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Ryan Weiss will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.