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Mickey Moniak
Colorado Rockies

Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies • #22 CF

Mickey Moniak And Rockies Take On Astros On April 15

Mickey Moniak and his Colorado Rockies will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Moniak has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Moniak is hitting for a .243 BA, .256 OBP and .649 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .905 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mickey Moniak

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