Mickey Moniak And Rockies Take On Astros On April 15

Moniak is hitting for a .243 BA, .256 OBP and .649 SLG with a 23.1% strikeout rate and a 2.6% walk rate. His OPS is .905 and he has scored six runs. In 39 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Spencer Arrighetti makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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